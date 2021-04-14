Ludington, MI (49431)

Today

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy this afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 42F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

A few showers early with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 36F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%.