“We are the champions, my friend
“And we’ll keep on fighting till the end …”
They’d never won a major international event, never even been to a world championships. They’d won a couple of senior “B” competitions. They teamed up just four years ago, and they’d won the world kunior championships in 2019. This was their second season competing as seniors. But at ages 19 and 21, this pairs team, who were competing directly against several teams who’ve been skating partners together for 10, 12, and even up to 14 years, were definitely new kids on the block. Several of the pairs entered into the competition were in their early 30s, or nearing 30.
All season, since late September, I watched them avidly, because over time they skated their way into my heart and became my favorite Russian team.
Did it occur to me that it might be a little audacious of them to skate to a medley by Queen when during the whole second half of the free skate, the words “we are the champions” were being belted out into the arena?
It didn’t. I found them charming. They skated with innocent joy. Sometimes I could see Anastasia singing a few words along with “Bohemian Rhapsody,” during their skate. They’re such an engaging pair, always respecting each other, their coaches and their competitors, with smiles on their faces, that the thought of their being overconfident never occurred to me.
You may have already guessed it. They won, in a dazzling and unexpected way. Why unexpected? Among the three Russian pairs sent to worlds, they were the underdogs. The final group of pairs included the current Russian champions, who’ve won three world medals in the past five years; and another Russian pair who’d burst onto the circuit three years before, won Europeans last year and looked to be contenders for 2020 world champions, before worlds were canceled.
But the third of those top four pairs have already earned the status of being living legends in the sport. They’re Sui and Han, a Chinese pair who are the reigning Olympic silver medalists, have won the world championships twice, and had won the silver medal twice at worlds before that. And did I mention that they’re exquisite skaters? They combine athleticism and artistry in a way that’s become increasingly difficult to do in recent years. For me, it’s that their technical prowess and performance qualities are powered by their emotional expression, which is, well, there’s that word “exquisite” again. Han has said their great hope is to make the audience feel something, and to show their hearts and souls.
Figure skaters are almost never flawless, because as in music or any performing art, there are always things to work on and make even better. But Sui and Han skate with such conviction that they sometimes nearly make you forget a little glitch on a jump or a throw here or there.
But two weeks ago, in Sweden at worlds, Sui and Han made a few of those little glitches that made it impossible for them to catch up with Mishina and Galliamov, who skated a program loaded with higher technical content and innovation, with crazy proficiency, fearlessness and pure skating talent. Their exuberance and attention to every beautiful detail elevated their performance in a way that even the pickiest of judges (thank goodness) couldn’t argue with or fail to reward.
It was only a day or two later that a thought occurred to me: While my new pairs darlings — Anastasia and Aleksandr — worked on that program day after day, week after week and month after month — what effect might it have had on them to hear those affirming lyrics over and over again: We Are the Champions?
I should mention: the words to the verses reflect struggles, mistakes and a degree of humility. But still, the young pair had that affirmation working on their subconscious minds. It may have helped them believe that they could be champions. As athletes from football players to golfers to tennis champs say, the mental aspect of competing is even more vital than the physical.
Their coach, Tamara Moskvina, was asked if she’d predicted that Mishina and Galliamov would in fact be the world champions. Of course not, she scoffed. Said she’d wondered, at first, if the song seemed a little arrogant or presumptuous. She tried a version without words, but she found the feelings of the program didn’t come across well enough, so she switched to the version with jubilant words.
If you want to watch a magnificent, almost unbelievable skate with heart and soul, here’s a link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LeqmP1HAqW4. Or search youtube with “Mishina Galliamov 2021.” Give yourself a jolt of joy!