Two executive orders — one signed by outgoing President Donald Trump in the twilight of his tenure and the other by President Joe Biden on his first day — put into stark contrast not only the two administrations but the growing divides in the country rooted in how we view our history.
Shortly before the Nov. 3 election, Trump ordered the creation of the “1776 Commission” to advise the president on how to uphold the principles our country was founded on as we approach the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, and to encourage our nation’s schoolchildren to learn these integral concepts.
One of the commission’s main objectives was to produce a report, and the members did just that, releasing it on Jan. 18, two days ahead of the inauguration. The fact it came out on Martin Luther King Jr. Day was done intentionally, too. More on that in a bit.
The report and commission were short-lived, however. On Biden’s first day — and in his first of many executive orders — he nixed the project. It’s notable that he did so in an order entitled “Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through the Federal Government.”
The clear implication is that the 1776 Commission was motivated by racism and sought to offer a whitewashed view of our nation’s history.
That’s not what the project was about. Even though the advisory commission no longer exists in an official capacity, the report hasn’t disappeared. Read through the 45 pages, and you’ll find a succinct primer on what our founders envisioned for the country, the purpose of education and some of the dangers facing schools and ultimately the foundation of our republic. Many children in public schools are being taught to view our country’s history and founding as evil and racist, which undermines the unity and pride we should feel as Americans.
As the report states, “a rediscovery of our shared identity rooted in our founding principles is the path to a renewed American unity and a confident American future.”
Contrary to some of the criticism of the report, it does not gloss over the troubling parts of our nation’s history — first and foremost slavery. Rather, it points to how our founding documents like the Declaration of Independence created a bedrock that demanded equality for all citizens.
It’s important stuff. And it shouldn’t be political.
“A loss of national confidence in these principles would place rising generations in jeopardy of a crippling self-doubt that could cause them to abandon faith in the common story that binds us to one another across our differences,” states Trump’s order creating the commission. “Without our common faith in the equal right of every individual American to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, authoritarian visions of government and society could become increasingly alluring alternatives to self-government based on the consent of the people.”
Hillsdale College — my alma mater — played a pivotal role on the commission. This makes sense as the private college has stayed true to its liberal arts roots, advocating for a classical education that isn’t clouded by popular academic fads.
Hillsdale President Larry Arnn served as chairman of the commission, and Matthew Spalding, a vice president at the college, was appointed executive director.
“The real burden of the report is to call for an accurate and honest history,” Spalding says. “You can’t come to love something if you don’t know something, and we think people should come to know it. Yes, it’s imperfect, there are flaws and imperfections. But that should not also prevent you from seeing there are great, good things about it.”
Taking a close look at the principles set out at the beginning of the country is the only way we can keep aspiring to those ideals — and ensuring we keep them.
“What’s striking about the report is there is nothing in it that is controversial in the larger scheme of things,” Spalding says. “It’s not partisan. It’s about history.”
As noted earlier, the 1776 Report was released on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The report spends time looking at his work — and how it was tied to the nation’s founding principle that all men are created equal.
“All the great reform movements in American history have always looked back to and indeed appealed to the principles of the Declaration,” says Spalding, noting abolition, women’s suffrage and the civil rights movement. “Martin Luther King very publicly and famously looked back to the Declaration as a promissory note and built the early civil rights movement around that claim.”
The report warns of the growing trend of teaching history through the lens of critical race theory, which is the opposite of critical thinking, says Mike Gonzalez, a commission member and a senior fellow in foreign policy at the Heritage Foundation.
“We’re trying to teach American history through the worst possible prism and magnify our mistakes,” Gonzalez says. “Why did people like my parents decide to come to this country if America is so institutionally racist?”
Gonzalez points to how Biden used the term “equity” more than 20 times in the executive order that abolished the 1776 Commission, and he says this equity agenda “smacks of a Great Society for identity politics.” Biden avoids using the term “equality.” This distinction is important since equity relates to equalized outcomes rather than equality of opportunity.
Although its presidential advisory role is kaput, the commission plans to still meet and get its message out to the country. Unfortunately, most of our nation’s schoolchildren won’t hear it. That’s a shame — and has serious ramifications for the future of the country. You can’t preserve what you don’t know.
Spalding says it’s important for every nation to know and understand its history, but it’s essential for Americans to look at how our ancestors lived up to the founding principles — and consider how we’re going to do the same.
“It’s at the center of how we understand ourselves,” he says.