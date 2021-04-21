The amount of heat-trapping emissions humans have spewed into our atmosphere since last Earth Day was 10 percent less than a typical year. Though emissions were briefly down due to COVID-19, the impact of climate change in 2020 was more devastating than ever. The Atlantic hurricane season broke records for the number of named storms with 30 — so many that we ran out of names and had to use the Greek alphabet. The economic fallout from these storms is estimated at $60 to $65 billion.
The same season also saw rapid intensification of storms, which can leave coastal communities in the path of deadly hurricanes with little time to evacuate. Rapid intensification is caused by increasingly warmer ocean temperatures.
While hurricanes wreaked havoc in the East, wildfires raged in the West, where dry conditions and record temperatures contributed to one of the worst fire seasons. U.S. wildfires burned a total of 10.27 million acres in 2020, killed at least 43 people and caused damages reaching $16.5 billion. This human and monetary toll is considerably higher when the health impact of smoke-filled skies is taken into account. A study looking at the 2018 wildfire season in California found that when the health impacts of smoke is considered the economic damage was $150 billion.
Winter provides no respite from the impact of climate change. The rapid warming of the Arctic, scientists say, played a role in weakening the jet stream that allowed sub-freezing temperatures to reach all the way to the Gulf Coast of Texas, knocking out electricity and heat to millions.
Here in Northern Michigan, we’re feeling the impact of climate change with rising lake levels, infrastructure erosion, the increase of ticks and other disease vectors, and severe and unpredictable weather events.
The frequency of disasters will continue to rise with temperatures. Unless ambitious steps are taken to curtail planet warming gases, these catastrophes will outpace our ability to adapt and recover.
Among the numerous tools needed to bring down emissions, a robust price on carbon is the most effective. The key is to set a price high enough to move investments and behavior toward a clean energy economy. By returning revenue to households, we can establish a price that gets the job done, while protecting Americans from higher energy costs,
The goal is to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Several bills that employ the fee-and-dividend carbon pricing would achieve this reduction: The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act in the House; The America’s Clean Future Fund Act in the Senate; The American Opportunity Carbon Fee Act (expected to be introduced soon in the Senate).
By cosponsoring these bills, Senators Stabenow and Peters, and Rep. Bergman will help Congress implement this critical tool.
Fifty years ago, Earth Day kicked off a movement that led to cleaner air and water for all Americans. This year we face the impacts of climate change. It’s time for Congress to act.