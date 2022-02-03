Ludington, MI (49431)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to occasional snow showers in the afternoon. High around 20F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low 14F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.