Ludington, MI (49431)

Today

Variably cloudy with snow showers. High around 35F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Windy in the evening. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph.