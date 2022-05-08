Ludington, MI (49431)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Mostly sunny skies with gusty winds developing later in the day. High 76F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Mostly clear and windy during the evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds overnight. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.