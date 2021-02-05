We as a newspaper sought out some information from the City of Scottville through a pair of Freedom of Information Act requests. One was for the investigative report compiled by the city, and the other was for the minutes from the committee that was formed to investigate how the deadline for submitting documentation for state revenue-sharing was missed and who is responsible.
What follows is a mere explanation of our standpoint on all of this. We’ve previously asked for documents, informally, from various public bodies and even from Scottville, and we’ve supplied formal requests under FOIA as necessary. The intention here isn’t to say, “We’re right and you’re wrong.” And this isn’t meant to indicate that our line of thinking is better than anyone else’s.
Simply put: This is what we believe, this is why we acted as we did and we respectfully disagree with the city’s stance in these matters.
The report was something we initially sought because that is forming the bedrock of future reporting on how this all came about and why. The minutes were something we sought based on the language used by the city during this process. During the city commission meetings, in the commission’s agendas and minutes, and even within the report itself, we’ve learned the three people appointed to look into it were referred to as a committee.
That’s why we not only sought records through FOIA, but we also contacted attorneys with the Michigan Press Association to assist us with our appeals to ensure we made arguments based on the law and court precedents from various suits decided in regard to not just FOIA but also the Open Meetings Act.
This group of three people was given that power by the city commission, and two of the three members directed a member of the Scottville Police Department to compile the report — as is stated in the report itself.
The city has contended that the trio appointed to look into the matter — the mayor, the acting city manager and the city attorney — was not a committee and didn’t keep minutes. That’s why the request for minutes were denied — there aren’t any. However, in the report itself, it states there was a Zoom meeting between the three, and they’re labeled as a committee. Case law indicates that we were supposed to receive a certificate from the city indicating that minutes do not exist. We haven’t received any such certificate.
These are all their words in a variety of documents — first the agendas and minutes of the full city commission and then the report itself. It’s simple: if there’s a committee, ad-hoc or not, invested with a delegation of powers from an overseeing public body, it has to adhere to the Open Meetings Act.
Now, back to the report.
Through agendas and minutes, it was understood that the report we sought was completed in late December with responses from the former city manager coming in early January (and according to the report, were expected by Jan. 4). Our requests were transmitted on Jan. 6, at least a day after the document was completed.
When a document is completed within a public body, it’s a document that can be requested. Personnel records, settlement agreements, bills paid or invoices received and so much else generated by a public body such as a city, township or school district is a public record and can be requested with very limited exemptions.
Even correspondence such as emails and texts are subject to FOIA, and that’s why some officials at the state level or other places far from here are in hot water over conducting business through private emails and texts. Even the Michigan State Police is embroiled in a controversy of using encrypted messages that are not saved as a part of the official records.
We filed for the report when it was understood the document was completed — and we weren’t the only ones to file a request for the report who had the same basic understanding. The initial denial was a blanket denial. Public bodies have an obligation to separate exempt material such as a social security number from non-exempt material. That didn’t happen in this instance, either.
We had no choice but to appeal to the full city commission, taking away their precious time and forcing their attorney to work on something more that in retrospect was needless posturing. We don’t take wasting anyone’s time lightly, but we were compelled to see through our requests. We, too, prefer that the city’s business to be devoted to ensuring the safety and well-being of its citizens.
We received the report on Tuesday, but didn’t publish it immediately. Why? Because, as you can read in it, some things were stated in the former city manager’s responses that required an opportunity for comment by current city officials.
After the commission decided to deny our appeals on the advice of the city attorney, but still followed the recommendation of the attorney to release the report, concerns were voiced from this us about the process. Those concerns we’ve outlined here.
We’re stating all of this simply because we respectfully disagree with the city in this matter, and in a variety of ways.