Ludington, MI (49431)

Today

Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late. High 18F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Heavier amounts in persistent snowbands..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low 12F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.