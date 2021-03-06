Well it looks like we are in for a treat weather-wise this next week, and maybe we’ll be saying goodbye to the snow, maybe we’ll get a blizzard on May 1.
I remember the one spring back in the late ‘70s were it was in the 60s and 70s for the whole month of March. Even though those temperatures would put an end to maple sap running, I might be willing to make that trade off.
Going back to 1920, we had a pretty good winter that year with lots of ice on the lake. There was enough ice, in fact, that when the Pere Marquette 3 got stuck in the ice off from Ludington, it crushed the hull and it sank much to the dismay of Captain A.K. Hoxie who was on his first vacation (and last) during the shipping season.