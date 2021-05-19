Now, more than ever, young people have been showing concern for political and social issues. Teens are aware their future starts here and now, and they wish to be involved in the shaping of that future. Political issues such as climate change, animal testing, racial justice, and college affordability are some of the topics catching the attention of teens.
A major issue that has come to the attention of many young adults is climate change. Climate change is an issue that is only continuing to rise, it’s only a matter of time before the situation is irreversible. If climate change is not suppressed, our planet will experience havoc globally. Rising sea levels, melting ice sheets, and increased storms are only some of the disasters that could come as a result of extreme global warming. Teens know global warming will come to affect their future. Many believe the implementation of renewable energy sources could reduce CO2 emissions and help combat climate change.
Another social issue that has piqued the attention of young adults is animal testing for cosmetics. Since the recent short film by the Humane Society of America entitled “Save Ralph”, the issue of animal testing for cosmetics has come to the attention of many teens. Animals used for cosmetic testing receive inhumane treatment and often suffer and die in testing facilities. Many people are standing up against animal testing and believe animal testing for cosmetics should be banned globally. As stated in the short film, “ No animal should suffer and die in the name of beauty.”
A big problem that has caught the attention of many people of all ages, especially in the past year, is racial justice. Since the murder of George Floyd a year ago, the Black Lives Matter movement has gained momentum. The issue of systemic racism had been an issue for a long time, and people are speaking out against it. In addition to this, the rise of Asian hate crimes in the U.S. have escalated vastly in the past year. Since the incident causing the death of eight people, six of those being Asian women, the Stop Asian Hate movement has grown. The targeting and killing of people based on their racial background needs to end.
Another topic that holds strong importance to young people is college affordability. Students believe the cost of college tuition is far too high. The potential rewards of earning a college degree lead many students to take out loans in order to attend. Many people continue to pay off their loans long after graduating. Since many young people strive for a higher education, this issue holds importance to them.
Teens are aware of political and social issues and are standing out against these problems. Young people realize their future starts here, and they are calling for change. Issues such as climate change, animal testing, racial justice, and college affordability are just a fraction of issues turning the heads of teens.