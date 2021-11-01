Super drunk, child endangerment
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 40-year-old Grand Rapids woman on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with a high blood alcohol content, considered “super drunk,” and a charge of child endangerment following a traffic stop at 9:59 a.m., Saturday, on Amber Road north of U.S. 10 in Amber Township. Deputies report that when they stopped the car, she had four children in the vehicle with her that ranged in age from three to nine. Deputies were alerted to look for a driver that was operating a vehicle in a reckless manner on the U.S. 31 expressway near U.S. 10. The standard blood alcohol levels (BAC) for drunk driving in Michigan is 0.08, which is considered legally drunk. However if a motorist is pulled over with a BAC of 0.17 or higher, they are now considered “super drunk” and falling into a different category of punishments. Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole said the woman’s preliminary breath test was allegedly 0.23. The children were turned over to other family members at the scene of the traffic stop. The woman was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 50-year-old Norton Shores man for driving with a suspended license, sixth offense, and a warrant alleging failure to appear in Newaygo County following a traffic stop at 10:17 a.m., Sunday, at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Dennis Road in Amber Township. Deputies stated that while the vehicle was stopped, they found what they allege to be methamphetamine in the man’s vehicle. A charge for drug possession may be sought following a lab analysis. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 36-year-old Ludington woman following a traffic stop at 7:50 p.m., Sunday, at the intersection of Ludington Avenue and Harrison Street for a pair of warrants issued from 79th District Court. One warrant alleged failing to pay traffic citations. The second warrant was an appearance citation for driving with a suspended license. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 45-year-old Muskegon woman following a traffic stop at 11:25 a.m., Sunday, on Oceana Drive west of Skeels Road in Grant Township for a warrant alleging failure to appear in court. She was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Vandalism
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 50-year-old Mason County man for vandalism after responding to an incident at 10:54 a.m., Saturday, at Railside Self Storage in the 5100 block of U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. Deputies state the business’s personnel found a storage unit door kicked in and broken. Deputies state the man was identified and arrested after he was reportedly found sleeping in his vehicle. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Larceny, trespassing
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a warrant for the arrest of a 43-year-old Branch man as the result of an investigation of a larceny and trespassing complaint reported at 5:25 p.m., Sunday, to property near the intersection of Young and Landon roads. What was allegedly stolen was a trail camera from hunting property.
Stalking, possession of methamphetamines
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 45-year-old Ludington man on a charge of stalking and a charge of possession of methamphetamines following two incidents Friday. Initially, officers were dispatched at 9:30 a.m., Friday, to the 100 block of East Foster Street on the stalking charge. At 10:07 a.m., Friday, officers went to the same location and arrested the man for possession of methamphetamines. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail following the second incident.
Driving with suspended license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 32-year-old Ludington man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 5:48 p.m., Saturday, at the intersection of Harrison and Loomis streets.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to nine car-deer crashes without injury recently:
• At 7:34 p.m., Friday, on U.S. 31 freeway north of Meisenheimer Road in Summit Township;
• At 8:06 p.m., Friday, at the intersection of Hansen and Victory Corners roads in Amber Township;
• At 9:30 p.m., Friday, at the intersection of U.S. 31 and LaSalle Road in Grant Township;
• At 2 a.m., Saturday, on Pere Marquette Highway north of Kinney Road in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 7:30 a.m., Saturday, on Fountain Road west of Larson Road in Sheridan Township;
• At 11:30 a.m., Saturday, on Beaune Road north of Angling Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 9 p.m., Saturday, on Johnson Road west of Meyers Road in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 7:32 p.m., Sunday, at the intersection of Benson and Marshall roads in Branch Township;
• At 8:29 p.m., Sunday, on U.S. 31 north of Beyer Road in Sherman Township.