Abortion, to be clear, is an ugly word. It means the taking of a human life. The truth of the matter is however, under extreme and dire circumstances, a woman may consider abortion to be her only option. Through the ages, women have considered the alternatives and, faced with issues only she knows, have made that difficult choice. Certainly, no one rejoices at such a decision but ultimately, it cannot be legislated, it is a choice between her and God. It is not up to us to judge, prosecute or incarcerate.
Abortion is so complex, most people don’t even want to look beyond the procedure itself to consider its ramifications. Without Roe v. Wade and with heinous restrictions coming into effect, what of the 15-year-old impregnated by her father? It happens. Now she will have to carry her own brother or sister full term. Can she truly love and care for the child that will likely be subjected to more of the same humiliation? What of the woman brutalized by her husband, already living a life of isolation and fear? What of the woman raped and beaten by a stranger; can she love the child who will always be a reminder of her powerlessness in the face of such violation? What of the family eager for another child that discovers the babe within the womb will live a life of such profound special needs and medical intervention that they will bankrupt financially and emotionally perhaps even to the detriment of their other children? What chance to a good life do these women and children have in the face of punitive laws, demands and inequality?
Who is going to take care of these children? Who is going to care about the broken women? We live in a society and time in which assault weapons are vital to quality of life, where pets are treated better, where we pay more attention to celebrity misbehavior than to report cards, where children of color can be forcibly removed from their families never to see them again. Our priorities are skewed. We sit in judgment of each other not even hearing their futile, aching cries of humanity. Compassion and justice are out the window. We’ve lost our way.
I was born Catholic and raised in the Navy. The God I grew up with gave me free will. I grew to adulthood with values, morals and respect for truth, the dignity of life and the importance of service to others. I’ve always been a proud and optimistic American. These past years have taxed that optimism but not my will or my words. What will the next political target be — banning contraception, abolishing gay marriage, dumbing down education, equality in the workplace, voting rights… my own right as a woman to vote? It certainly isn’t about realistic gun control, a healthy environment, not even a word about the responsibility men bear in unwanted pregnancies.
What does make me optimistic is the increasing number of women stepping into roles of leadership in government and politics. In the name of family and community, they are serving their country — our country. Fully half of the country’s population, there are places we women can come to consensus if we listen to each other. Patience, persistence and love can move mountains. Evidently this Supreme Court decision can be reversed by Congress through the “will of the people.” It is an uphill battle to be sure but so basic to the very integrity of life that it must be engaged. Together, we are a powerful voice, an immense voting bloc. Such will is exercised by speaking out and going to the polls to vote.
In the name of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and every woman who sees herself as a human being with equal rights under the law, I will vote. See you in November.
Joan Riise
Fountain