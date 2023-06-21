The Used Book Sale sponsored by the American Association of University Women (AAUW) Ludington Area Branch was (last) Friday and Saturday at the United Methodist Church.
The 500 boxes of books were all sorted in one day by categories including: fiction, nonfiction, special interest topics such as travel, cookbooks, religious, art, coffee table books, historical and children’s books by a team of 30 volunteers including AAUW members and members of our community who are avid book readers.
The sale was a great success, which means that AAUW can continue to award scholarships in 2024 to high school graduates.
Special thank you to the following:
• Many AAUW Members Sonja Siewert, Susan Andersen, Carol Kalchik, Marlene Jackson, Lori Longmore, Sue Davis, Betty Tabor, Jane Mengot, Diane Shank, Sandi White, Pam Cronenwett, Kay Miller, Beth Nickelson and Patty Otto;
• Local book club members Kathy Grossenbacher, Carol Rodwell, Pat Schmidt and Pat Waterchilde;
• Jan and John Wallis, Tom and Jackie Lane, Amelia Junk, Jackie Christensen, Katy Shank and Michelle Paul.
• The Team at Staircase and Windowsill Book Store and Boys Scouts for moving the 500 boxes from two locations to the Methodist Church and then 220 boxes back to a storage unit after the sale. Special thank you to Frank Longmore for providing a large truck for hauling, mapping the sale and organizing the storage of the books after the sale.
• Windowsill Book Store for donating 125 boxes of books;
• United Methodist Church for allowing the sale to be at their church;
• Mark Otto for helping on this project for the last several months;
• Chris Nicholas at WMOM for marketing the sale;
• Ludington Daily News for awesome newspaper coverage of the sale.
Our community is a very generous group who makes projects of this magnitude possible for a small town. Thank you. Keep on reading.
Patty Otto
Ludington