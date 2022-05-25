My level of anger is at an all-time high. Watching yet another elementary school shot up by an 18-year-old who buys an automatic rifle for his 18th birthday — taking the lives of little children in their classroom — has become as normalized as watching a million U.S. residents dying from COVID.
Democrats have tried in earnest to pass gun control laws for background checks to help prevent some of these little children from having to lay down their lives in their classrooms, but the Republican-controlled Senate won't even take it up.
It is senseless and hypocritical that the Republican-led Supreme Court (no indication at all that is unbiased as it was meant to be by our founding fathers) — and the Republican-led Senate are on an all-time high to control every woman's uterus — and the lives of the unborn — but they stand in unison to have no control over guns in this country, or to stop the tragic and senseless deaths of little school children — who by the way — have a right to life, too!
We each have an obligation to these children who have given their lives — and to those teachers and children who attend school in fear of the day they will be called to give their lives — to vote out these useless senators and congressmen and women who will not stand up the the NRA.
You cannot be Right to Life and support the NRA and these Republicans at the same time.
Every voter has the opportunity to make this stop. I hope they do before you or I lose a child or grandchild in the next school shooting.
Judy Crockett
Manistee