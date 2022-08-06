On July 27, 2022, an article in the Ludington Daily News titled, "Debate of county budget priorities revolves around school resource officers." A proposal by Sheriff (Kim) Cole was to add two new deputies to his existing force of 40 deputies and 50 auxiliary deputies in order to provide security at two county schools, Ludington Elementary and Mason County Eastern.
The Mason County Board of Commisioners met on Tuesday, July 25, which I attended. The primary focus of the meeting was to do with the sheriff's proposal, which specifically only named two schools, Ludington Elementary and Mason County Eastern. The urgency of the matter was the front and center topic prompted by the recent events in Uvaldi, (Texas). Pressure was placed on the Commissioners to act now.
Hiring of a school safety officer is the responsibility of the county's school districts. Besides police, they should explore using other sources such as Pinkerton used at the State Capital, retired ex-military, retired police officers, etc. There are many unanswered questions, such as, should a safety officer be present at every school during school hours?
Each school district now, or within the next few weeks, will be receiving allocated funds from the State of Michigan for school operating. In addition, safety grants were applied for and awarded to 150 schools, to keep students safe. Did any of our schools apply? The list and criteria to apply are available online.
The Michigan State Education Department is the agency that is charged with schools in Michigan. Our
state legislatures are the individuals we should be contacting on these matters. It is our responsiblity to contact them directly and demand action from them.
School districts and boards have had awareness of these situations since (the) Sandy Hook and Parkland school shootings. We as taxpayers and parents need to become involved.
Pere Marquette Charter Township