For more than two decades I have enjoyed the occasional column by Dave Hall. It was always interesting. Sometimes a little obscure. Sometimes reminiscent. Occasionally with a gentle poke to our conscience. Frequently full of stories — most of them probably true. David incorporated much scientific and mathematical knowledge without being preachy or pedantic. He reminded us of a slower more gentle time. And he frequently made me giggle or laugh aloud. His column was a shared vision of nature, time on our beloved lakes, and a hoped for time of kindness and merriment.
For all those reasons and more I read his retirement column post in Tuesday’s LDN with very mixed feelings. Of course I wish him continued blessings in expanding a well-deserved and admirably lived retirement. But the paper, our community, and this reader will be a little poorer in his literary absence.
Kent Gage
Free Soil