Did your family attend the children’s event Saturday, April 3, on the lawn at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Ludington? I was impressed!
This egg hunt was well organized and equitable for all the children attending. All students were given a brightly colored bag that would hold about 28 plastic eggs. Can you imagine what 4,000 colored eggs looked like to a small group of first through fifth graders? With the signal kids were off and running.
With their bags filled to the brim, children stepped off the lawn and lined up for a second bag. Once again with the signal everyone scrambled to retrieve the remaining eggs. Children left with two bags of eggs and candy and an Easter craft to make at home. Adults left with an invitation bag explaining options for family worship at Cornerstone. Preschool children through kindergartners had a separate egg hunt.
Thank you, Cornerstone, for providing a fun outdoor event for our kids and grandchildren!
Betty J. Tabor
Ludington