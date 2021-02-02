As the month of January comes to a close, I wanted to take a minute to recognize the Board of Education at Ludington Area Schools. Each year, the month of January is proclaimed as School Board Recognition month. While we took time during our board meeting last month to honor and recognize those who serve on our board, it is important that I share this communication with our community in an effort to recognize and honor our board members for their commitment and dedication to the students and families of our community. The board is committed to leadership and accountability to ensure that all children have the opportunity to succeed.
Our board members commit themselves to governing our school district while advancing student achievement and programmatic offerings for students in our schools. School board members contribute hundreds of volunteer hours each year leading Ludington Area Schools. Their decisions are made based upon the best interests of the children and families of our school community. We often forget about the personal sacrifices that school board members make. They continually advocate for the children of our community. Through their dedication, collaboration with other school district staff, and their governance and advocacy, they are building the future of public education in Michigan.
The following is a brief listing of the types of goals that school board members have:
To create a vision for what parents and citizens want their school district to become and how to make student achievement the top priority:
• To set standards for what students must learn and be able to do;
• To assess whether schools achieve their goals and whether students are learning;
• To account for the outcomes of decisions by tracking progress and reporting results;
• To align the use of the district’s human and financial resources;
• To create a safe and orderly climate where students can learn and teachers can teach;
• To collaborate to solve common problems and to support common successes;
• To focus on continuous improvement by questioning, examining, revising, refining and revisiting issues related to student achievement.
In closing, I encourage all members of our community to thank a school board member. Please take this opportunity to show your appreciation for these servant leaders, while also taking the time to better understand how local trustees work together to prepare today’s students to be tomorrow’s leaders. I would like to publicly thank Steve Carlson, Dr. Bret Autrey, Michael Nagle, Joshua Snyder, Stephanie Reed, Leona Ashley and Scott Foster for the countless hours and dedication that they have put forth to make Ludington Area Schools the best place that it can be. Please be sure to thank these people for the outstanding work that they do on behalf of the community’s children. I am honored to work with each of them.
Jason J. Kennedy
Ludington Area Schools Superintendent