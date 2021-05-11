To everyone in the West Shore ESD’s boundaries, we would like to say thank you for approving the Special Education Millage Renewal proposal.
At the ESD, we’re proud to partner on behalf of students in special education with the nine local public school districts and four non-public schools in Lake, Mason and
Oceana counties including:
•Mason County Eastern Schools
•Ludington Area Schools
•Hart Public Schools
•Baldwin Community Schools
•Pentwater Public Schools
•Shelby Public Schools
•Walkerville Public Schools
•Mason County Central Schools
•Gateway to Success Academy
•Covenant Christion School
•Ludington Area Catholic School
•New Era Christian School
•Oceana Christian School
The renewal of this millage enables us to continue providing programs and services to more than 1400 students with disabilities for another 8 years. It will also allow the continued “pass through” reimbursements to local public school districts to help offset the costs of special education programming at the local level.
The Special Education Millage was first approved in 1990 and now has been approved five consecutive times. We are grateful that voters in our region are committed to providing the resources and support to our students with disabilities so they have access to the programs and services they need throughout the ESD.
It’s a wonderful thing when we all share the WSESD’s vision of “Success for All Students.” We are also grateful for:
• The many opportunities the WSESD team had to speak to groups — in-person and online — and tell people about what we do and who we serve;
• Each of the local school boards and community groups hosts that allowed us to explain the importance of the renewal
• The dedication of our local school superintendents, staff members, parents, and citizens in every school district who were personally engaged in helping us share factual information about the millage renewal proposal
• All of the parents, grandparents, and community members who reached out to their friends and neighbors to encourage them to vote
• All of our local media channels, newspapers and radio broadcasters who made the effort to learn about the millage renewal and inform their audiences about it.
At WSESD, we are proud of our staff members who combine their talents and skills with the educators in every local district on behalf of students in special education across the region. Once again, thank you voters for supporting this important work on behalf of our students in special education.
Dr. Jason Jeffrey, Superintendent
West Shore Educational Service District