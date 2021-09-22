The author of a recent letter to the Readers’ Forum of the Ludington Daily News gave three reasons why he was opposed to wearing a mask. I would like to present another side of the discussion.
The first two reasons fall under the general heading that masks are harmful to the wearer. This is simply not true. I was an orthopedic surgeon and wore a mask for hours at a time over a 40-year career. I wore a mask in the operating room to protect my patients’ wound from contamination from my nose and mouth. Oh sure, it was hot and sometimes caused my glasses to fog but wearing a mask did no harm to me or to the hundreds of thousands of other health care workers who spend all day wearing masks. The idea that wearing a mask causes low oxygen or high carbon dioxide in the blood of the wearer has been widely disproven. When you think about it, the reason seems obvious. The mask blocks droplets which may contain viruses, but it does not impede the flow of gases such as oxygen and carbon dioxide. There is no need to take my word for it. Do a simple Google search and see what reputable medical experts say on the topic.
To bolster his claim that the wearers of masks suffer low oxygen levels, the author stated that many hospitals provide oxygen-enriched operating rooms as a preventative measure. It is true that oxygen levels in the OR can become elevated, but this is because oxygen in being given to the patient and some of it leaks into the room. This elevated level of oxygen creates a fire risk, and hospitals search for ways to reduce it. They do not deliberately elevate oxygen in the operating room for the benefit of mask wearers.
The third reason given for not wearing masks is that multiple respected medical journals have published articles in the past year showing that masks are “ineffective for this specific use.” No specific articles are cited but one of the journals mentioned is “The New England Journal of Medicine.” I agree that this is a highly regarded medical journal. A 2-minute Google search titled “mask wearing” and the “New England Journal of Medicine” brought up this information from the June 30, 2020, edition:
We understand that some people are citing our Perspective article (published on April 1 at www.nejm.org) as support for discrediting widespread masking. In truth, the intent of our article was to push for more masking, not less. It is apparent that many people with SARS-CoV-2 infection are asymptomatic or presymptomatic yet highly contagious and that these people account for a substantial fraction of all transmissions. Universal masking helps to prevent such people from spreading virus-laden secretions, whether they recognize that they are infected or not.”
This brings me to a final point. There are many things we do as members of a society for the benefit of our fellow citizens even though we might personally rather do something different. These are such things as wearing a shirt in a restaurant, not littering, not driving while drunk. The list is very long. Wearing a mask in a crowded indoor space in areas with high infection rates belongs on the list.
Dr. Michael Kennedy
Hamlin Township