Please don’t charge for parking at Stearns Park. We have been visitors for 48 years, coming from northwest Indiana (a 4 hour drive). We have stayed at Naders Motel for the majority of our visits, but also multiple other motels. We eat our meals there, buy many local products, stock up on fruits and veggies to take home, shop the stores for treats and gifts. (We) spend every day at the beach or state park (even rainy days!) I walk the shoreline daily, remove trash and debris and make “beach decorations” out of driftwood and found objects on the low dunes along the road to the state park entrance. We spend 2 -3 weeks there each spring, summer and fall contributing a significant amount to Ludington’ economy. This started 52 years ago when we a young couple with limited funds and the free beach was a blessing. Our son and his family have also been visiting and last year our grandson and his girlfriend did their first visit. Please keep the Stearns Park free.
Sandra Wells
Schererville, Indiana