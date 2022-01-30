A recent letter to the editor made the claim that under Roe v. Wade, it's legal to have abortion-on-demand through all nine months of pregnancy in the whole USA. This is false. I wonder how many people have read that Supreme Court decision? It is easy to find if you have access to the internet.
Roe v. Wade is the landmark 1973 Supreme Court case that ruled women have the right to get an abortion as part of their implied constitutional right to privacy. Still, the court left many specifics up to the states, saying after the first trimester states can ban abortions, except where abortion is necessary to preserve the mother's life or health. The Supreme Court decision states that governments cannot regulate a woman’s decision to have an abortion before the viability of the fetus. Viability is defined by the Supreme Court as the “the capacity of meaningful life outside the womb, albeit with artificial aid” and not just “momentary survival.” After viability, which is around 24-28 weeks, no government can impose a regulation that favors a fetus’s life over a mother’s.
Despite this decision made by the Supreme Court, the nation has divided into pro-life and pro-choice camps. In recent years, some states have been proposing legislation to further restrict abortion earlier than fetus viability. States have recently introduced the “heartbeat” bill, which prohibits abortions after six weeks of pregnancy or when a fetal heartbeat can be detected. But it is impossible for a fetus to survive outside the womb at 6 weeks — so any claim of viability of the unborn at six weeks is simply fantasy.
In many cases, in the United States and around the world, restrictive abortion regulations do not always lead to lower abortion numbers. In some cases, abortion rates may actually be higher; however, restrictions could mean that more unsafe, illegal abortions are being performed. This causes complications and higher risks, such as death, for the mother.
Abortion rights are a difficult topic to discuss. Yes, life is precious, and I, too, believe that it comes from God. But I do not believe that governments should be making decisions regarding which life gets priority – a mother or an unborn fetus, especially at such an early stage of pregnancy. In early stages of pregnancy, a mother has the right to make her decision regarding her life and that of her unborn child without government interference. This is of course debatable in a democracy regarding what rights should be held above others. But we should have this debate with a clear understanding of what the laws really are in this country.
Making statements that under Roe V. Wade, it is legal in the United States for abortion-on-demand through all nine months will drive an emotional response in many, but it is also simply false.
Chris Burns
Ludington