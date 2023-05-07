A life paradox: Nobody wants to get old; faced with the alternative, everybody wants to. So if you or someone you care for or about is old or wants to grow old, be aware there are a lot of discussions right now about how to best meet the needs of the aged and aging population who reside in or relocate to Mason County.
After attending five meetings of the Mason County Council on Aging (COA) and the Jan. 24 work session of the Mason County Board of Commissioners (BOC), one thing is clear: Everyone involved in dispensing senior services locally cares deeply about the welfare of our older citizens. But they differ greatly about how to determine and then deliver needed services, and the debate has degenerated into personality clashes that supersede substantive discourse. One person involved likened the dispute to having a baseball bat held over their head. The baseball metaphor seems apt to me: One side is petulantly throwing its bat; the other is taking its ball and going home.
There are essentially two factions that I call “conservatives” and “progressives” engaged in this divisive exchange, though the divide stems from philosophical not political differences. As best as I have been able to distill their respective positions, conservatives seem satisfied with the senior services presently offered, resist the idea of creating a hierarchy here that emulates programming elsewhere, and think the hiring of a part-time senior-services coordinator is a step in the right direction. Progressives think that continuing to funnel senior-millage monies into existing entities without performing a comprehensive assessment, at county expense, and analyzing its findings to ascertain the scope of need in our community so as to maximize limited resources is a disservice to our older residents and their advocates and that all would be better served by an overarching entity whose decision-making is driven by ever-evolving data.
A May 9 county board agenda item initiated by the outlying service providers (Scottville, Free Soil and Tallman Lake senior centers) to bypass the COA and present budget requests directly to the county board, by way of its Finance, Personnel and Rules Committee, was proposed due to first-time contracts being entered into this year between the county and the providers. This proposal, if approved, would eliminate a key COA task; and taking the coordinator’s job description at face value, if implemented as currently written, the person hired will perform duties usurping many of the same ones specified in the COA’s mission statement and bylaws, yet the position requires no interaction with the COA and the coordinator reports not to them but to the county administrator.
Theoretically, having a citizens’ advisory panel is a good way to gain broader insight into demographic needs that may vary geographically based on population density and means. Presumably that was the thought behind the board’s appointment of 12 people to form the council originally in 1986. But the all-volunteer, budgetless COA is ill-equipped to accomplish any of its ideological goals; its input hasn’t been sought to refine the hiring process of the new coordinator; and if after May 9 it is no longer empowered to make funding recommendations, the county board will have effectively rendered the COA moot. So, what happened in the interim between the creation of the COA by the county board nearly four decades ago and now? That’s the elephant in the room no one talks about, but there are allusions to a lingering suspicion that the COA is biased toward consolidating services and that it has historically recommended disproportionate funding for the most populous center.
Some think COA obsolescence would be a good thing, believing countywide equitability in funding senior services would result. Others think narrowing a seven-person council of citizens, one from each commission district, to a three-person committee of commissioners is ill-advised and shortsighted, especially at a time when the senior population here is expected to swell and if individual members of the full board fail to do their own homework and merely rubberstamp any committee recommendation. If you care about the future of senior services in Mason County and want to provide input, in addition to the May 9 board meeting, the COA meets on May 18, another county board work session is scheduled for May 23, and there are open seats on the COA and on local and regional senior-services boards.
If everyone checks their “my way or the highway” attitude at the door, maybe dialogue going forward could focus on what is agreed upon and how to make progress through compromise and innovation.
Karla McLouth
Fountain