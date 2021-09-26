One definition of investment: an act of devoting time, effort or energy to a particular undertaking with the expectation of a worthwhile result. As long time Pentwater residents, we know that Pentwater Schools has produced worthwhile results as evidenced by low class size, high graduation rates, low drop out numbers and high academic standards just to name a few.
Our great-grandparents and grandparents believed in education when they established the first school in the 1850s. Pentwater has continued to grow and build on the belief that a school is a crucial part of the community. We are choosing to devote time, effort and energy to invest in our students and Pentwater schools. We feel it is our responsibility to provide this and future generations with a first -class learning environment.
We will be voting Yes on Pentwater bond (this November) and encourage you to join us.
Mike and Kendra Flynn
Pentwater