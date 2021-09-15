Soon you will be approached at a public space by someone with a clipboard and smile asking that you sign a petition to improve voting integrity. They’ll tell you this is a ballot initiative to mandate identification and make cheating harder.
After they’ve collected the necessary signatures to bypass the governor’s veto and adopt their new laws without a vote of the people, you’ll learn the truth. They misled you and now it may cost you your voice at the ballot box.
That dropbox you’ve always delivered your ballot to is now locked before Election Day or no longer available. Your mail-in vote isn’t counted due to new restrictions clerks must now follow. Your ID is not an accepted type and therefore, you can’t vote. You’re a senior who doesn’t drive, has no license or current birth certificate and have no convenient way to obtain ID. You won’t be voting. You want to vote mail-in but can’t find information about how to obtain a ballot application because online help isn’t available. It’s now much harder to vote than ever.
Seniors, the disabled, minorities, college students and military families are targets of this petition. Legislators can no longer gerrymander wins so they put up roadblocks to voting.
These are a few of the consequences that will result when you sign the “Secure MI vote” petition. Decline to sign and visit this Secretary Of State website for more on these voting restrictions. Don’t give away your voice with a pen.
Eric Lampinen
Manistee