It seems there was a bit of an uproar up north of us, at a (Grand) Traverse County Commission (meeting)… It involved one commissioner brandishing his rifle, and another commissioner apparently laughing in approval, whilst a member of the public was speaking about gun issues and public safety. I viewed the video as did many (people). This upset so many in the local community that an emergency meeting was called. My guess is that the gun brandisher was not the one calling this subsequent meeting, based on what followed.
At (that) meeting, discussion about a possible motion to censure certain (Grand) Traverse County commissioner(s) resulted in confusion about what the word “censure” meant — on the part of some commissioners themselves. Ultimately, the discussion was characterized by local attorney Michael Naughton as very “lukewarm.” No substantive action was taken. Not one formal or informal word of apology was uttered by the perpetrators of these inane and childish actions — cowardly actions, too, since they occurred under the nifty protection of an online forum.
Perhaps these fellows didn’t intend to appear threatening. Well, obviously they did. Showing off that rifle, in that context, is a form of hate speech. Free speech rights don’t cut it here. The commissioners involved need to realize this, and should apologize to their community and to their state. In writing.
Such behaviors are incendiary to people, whatever their views, because of the particular place and time in which we live. Not long ago a group of men, who are now charged as felons, brought their guns and costume-play into our Michigan State Capitol, charged up by their loony intention to kidnap and possibly assassinate Gov. (Gretchen) Whitmer. And this preceded the storming of the U.S. Capitol building in (Washington).
In other words: all U.S. county commissioners are accountable to their public. And as individuals, they are also responsible for their behavior.
So please guys, wake up! And grow up, while you’re at it.
Tandy Sturgeon
Ludington