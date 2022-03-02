A while back, a woman wrote (a letter) praising the ambition and accomplishments of Mr. (Joe) Biden's administration. She apparently thought he was doing a good job and wanted others to appreciate it as she did. This got me thinking about what has been accomplished since Mr. Biden took office.
Shortly after taking office, (Biden) increased funding to Planned Parenthood in the neighborhood of millions. One of his next moves was to have us taxpayers pay for abortions in foreign countries, a program that (was) stopped by his predecessor. Another move was to shut down the Keystone (XL) Pipeline, a move that cost thousands of good-paying jobs. It was reported that one of his comments was, "They would have been out of a job when the pipeline was finished anyway." (His administration also studied the potential) shutdown the pipeline that brings crude oil from Canada into Michigan which would basically kill the propane business in the entire state.
Mr. Biden came up with an infrastructure bill that had more pork in it that a herd pigs which included (an unspecified settlement amount of money) to many illegal immigrant families that were separated from other family members at the Mexico-(U.S.) border. With budgets in the trillions, the inflation rate is at a 40-year high and climbing with no attempt to slow it down. We have just seen a substantial raise in our Medicare Insurance and the price of fuel is going out of sight. All this is not by accident, it's called socialism. For comparisons, look at Venezuela. We're not there yet, but we're on our way.
We have parents being investigated by the FBI as terrorist at the direction of Mr. Biden, because they spoke up at school board meetings in opposition to anti-American propaganda being peddled to their children such as Critical Race Theory and transgender ideology. The past governor of Virginia was beat because he didn't think parents had the right to question the school board members and stated so. It's not only a right, it's their responsibility.
Let's look at the Afghanistan withdrawal. Was it well thought-out? No. Because it wasn't, it cost us many American and friendly lives. There are friendly nations that are having second thoughts about how much they can trust us. Has our action in Afghanistan emboldened Russia to be more aggressive toward the Ukraine? This is worth pondering. Winston Churchill once said, "Speak softly, but carry a big stick." Our stick seems to be getting shorter by the day.
I've only scratched the surface of the problems with the… Biden administration. He ran on the premise that he was a moderate. Wow, what a whopper, although I don't believe it's all Biden. The bosses in the Democratic Party are pulling most of his strings. It's a party that wouldn't be recognized by presidents like John Kennedy and (Franklin Delano Roosevelt). The left fringe inserted themselves so deeply into the party that it is now at the point of show and tell. If they succeed, we will lose our constitution and all the freedoms that go with it. Our courts will be stacked, our money will be worthless, our voting process will be completely corrupted and our religious freedoms will be abolished. Welcome to socialism.
On reading this (letter to the editor), some would say, "He must really hate Mr. Biden." If you believe that, then you've missed the point. Our Lord Jesus told us there are those who have eyes but can't see and who have ears but can't hear, and He wasn't talking about our physical abilities. He was referring to our ability to understand. It is not the person (I'm) finding fault with, it's the programs. Joe Biden is a child of God and, as such, he needs our prayers. I ask our Lord Jesus to bless him and his family. I pray for the salvation of his soul but not the success of his programs. My prayer for him is that our Lord would open his heart and his mind to the evils of abortion and socialism. God bless you all.
Walt Carrier
Amber Township