Biden’s presidency thus far: (more than) 10,000 jobs lost, open borders amidst a pandemic, taxpayer money for overseas abortions, more than $400 (million) to keep the National Guard at the (Capitol), millions of dollars for an unlawful impeachment and 50-plus some executive orders.
Biden sold out to the devil owing those who supported him, and already at a high cost to Americans. It’s now a do-as-I-say-not-as-I-do administration filled with hypocrisy and showcasing the worst of the politically privileged.
These are the same people who took an oath to protect and defend the Constitution, instead ripping it apart and with it the United States and the freedoms that go along with living here. The new administration clearly wants to divide and not unite as we have falsely been told — evident in the silencing of opposing opinions, promoting unlawfulness and racism, unfairly labeling with words like white supremists and domestic terrorists, pushing the white priviledge narrative and erasing history by cancel culture.
This is a wake-up call to the so-called woke. Be careful who you vote for and what you wish for. A promise of freedom of things is not the same as actual freedom. We need to speak out for our rights and to honor those who fought for this country. If we don’t start defending all we hold dear now, we will never be in a place to enjoy our Constitutional rights again.
Love of God, family and country. Let’s protect what’s important. Do not be silent.
Chris and Cindy Sobaski
Free Soil