A couple weeks ago a guest column attacked the Biden Build Back Better plan.
It made me think: “What is this plan?”
It seems to address two related problems: (1) The deck seems stacked for young working families in rural America and (2) The economic disparity between the top one percent and the rest of us is just crazy.
At the same time Build Back Better, along with the infrastructure bill, attempt to build our nation to be more competitive and to do our part to limit global warming.
Help young families with child care, nutrition support, preschool learning, and education for the future in college or in skilled trades: What part of this don’t we like?
Help older Americans with health care by improving Medicare and lowering drug costs. Can we argue with this?
Build up our workforce and our high tech skills. Isn’t this a no brainer?
Move away from fossil fuels and become a leader in solar and wind? And become the leader in selling such products abroad. Sounds good to me.
Ah. But good as they may sound, how do we pay for this?
Well that is the best part; the idea is to level the playing field by collecting taxes from that top echelon of billionaires to pay for these improvements for the folks caught in the bottom!
The rich folks are fighting hard to see this does not happen! Lobbyists are dumping millions on Washington. Columns are written labeling this communism.
Why is taxing the rich and helping the poor labeled communism?
If Biden were a communist he would take over US firms rather than ask them to help out fixing our problems.
The ultra rich made their fortunes using the power of America. Amazon ships their goods on highways we all built and uses our postal service to cut costs.
Vaccines developed with U.S. funds are saving lives, but also making billions for drug firms. You can think of other good examples.
It is not fair to ask the rich who have used our system to profit to put some back in?
But perhaps the most salient question is: Where are the other Senators? How can they justify sitting on their hands doing nothing to help? America really is in trouble. We need bipartisan efforts to address these economic issues. Then we need bipartisan work on immigration, violence in our cities, racial tension… ?
I personally applaud President Biden for trying to help rural America grow, and to make things more fair. Yes he stutters, and he stumbles. But he truly cares, and he’s just one of us. We’ll have to see if the Dems can pull it together. I hope they succeed and a few years from now we’ll have healthier children, wealthier families and a stronger America.
Tim Murphy
Pentwater