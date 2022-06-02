“Are we going to continue sacrificing our children to Moloch?” Joy Reid MSNBC commentator asked the day after the massacre of 19 school children and their two teachers in Uvalde, Texas.
The United States, One Nation Under Guns, the pundits proclaim.
There was nothing that could have prevented this tragedy in Texas, gun rights politicians insist.
The only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun, so goes the mantra regularly triggered by mass shootings.
Don’t ban guns, ban idiots. How, I wonder, if we as a society cannot convince our legislators to pass universal background checks, licensing for all guns, a paper trail for every gun sale and red flag laws?
We need to harden our schools. Really, imprison our children?
We already have numerous background check laws that cover most gun sales (roughly 75%). We don’t need more, those on the right of the political divide assert. Honestly? That is like saying most cars have fully functioning brakes… so we are safe on our roads and highways.
Mass shooters are lunatics. We need more mental health treatment for these crazy people, say those who wish to deflect from the prevalence of violence in our culture.
A review of research on "Mass Shooters and Murderers" done by Mark Rose, a psychologist, and Alice Yick Flanagan, a social worker, reveals the following:
It is extremely rare that a mass murderer experiences severe mental illness (which includes psychosis, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and severe depression).
What are common characteristics of the mass murderer? (who is almost always a male). A strong grievance, often marked by rejection and humiliation, alienation, narcissism, intense and protracted anger, entitlement to having his needs met, toxic masculinity, frustration and rage in reaction to perceived threats to a man’s power and dominance over others, particularly women, domestic violence, accumulation of fire arms, broadcasts of violent fantasies, fascination with violent acts heightened by extensive media coverage and then copycat behavior.
As troubling as these characteristics are, they do not in and of themselves constitute mental illness. The person who fits the profile of a mass murderer typically does not view himself as mentally ill, and usually he is not. Therefore he does not seek or welcome mental health treatment. The only way to impose treatment is to petition the courts for psychiatric intervention if and only if, it can be demonstrated that the troubled person is too psychotic to safely function, or that he is actively suicidal or homicidal.
Clearly society cannot rely on mental health professionals alone to intervene in stopping a potentially violent person. And we cannot expect police officers or good guys with a gun solely to stop gun violence, either. So, what are we to do? Retreat into helplessness and feed Moloch’s insatiable appetite with the sacrifice of our children? Bow down to the god of guns? Certainly not.
I was encouraged by a recent letter to his congregants from the Ret. Rev. Prince G. Singh, Provisional Bishop to the Episcopal Dioceses of Eastern and Western Michigan. Bishop Singh states: “As I see it, we don’t have a second amendment problem but a gun problem — too many guns and assault weapons that are too quickly accessible to people who shouldn’t have that sort of responsibility… We are not the only country in this world with angry people or mental health issues. We are the only country with easy access to guns, including high-powered assault weapons so often used for mass shootings. In our state, firearms are now the No. 1 cause of death for children and youth.”
He urges …”stringent universal background checks, red-flag laws, safe storage of guns and a ban on assault weapons…”
It is encouraging to hear clergy men and women, along with CEOs of major corporations, leaders in the sports and entertainment industries, educators, union members and others advocate for sensible gun safety laws. We, too, everyday members of our society, are responsible to help stop the slaughter of our children. Gun safety advocates and gun rights promoters may disagree on how to curtail gun violence, but we can all agree that is our mission. People on the right, folks on the left, let’s have an on-going conversation so that together we might agree on and promote measures which will protect our children and youth.
Pamela Blair
Hamlin Township