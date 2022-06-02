The proposed temporary summer-tax-pause on fuel makes no sense to me. A better way to help Michiganders cope with rising fuel prices would be to increase the $4,900 exemption on line 9a of the Michigan Income Tax Form, MI-1040. Increasing take-home pay would be a superior way to help folks cope with inflation. After all, they know best where to spend their income and the gas pump is only one of many places. Reducing payroll-tax by increasing the personal exemption makes good sense to me.
James Clark
Ludington