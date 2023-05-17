Let’s be very cautious instituting a fee of any kind for parking at Stearns Park. Be realistic. It’s a difficult comparison between St. Joseph, South Haven, the beaches along the Atlantic coast and the City of Ludington and Stearns.
Let’s face it, we get very little Chicago money this far up and off the beaten path.
We also don’t have major population centers nearby that pump money in.
Detroit to South Haven 180 miles, 253 miles to Ludington. Grand Rapids 58 miles to South Haven, Ludington 95 miles away. (Grand Haven (free beach) and Muskegon, a fee beach, are 60 miles closer. That’s gas money saved that can be spent on a beach fee or ice cream or beer… We don’t have that advantage. We’re in the hinterlands and we have free beaches on M-116. For the most part, our repeat vacationers are tri-county area locals scrimping to get to the beach and at the same time hitting Walmart or Meijer for a grocery run on the way back to their homes. The Chicago money goes right over us and starts flittering down around M-22/Frankfort and points north. A better idea would be to promote us as one of West Michigan’s last free beaches or maybe sell the beach to the state park system to maintain it as LSP Stearns Beach unit and let Mason County residents in free.
Mark Bajek
Westland