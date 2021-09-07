As a proud citizen of the United States, it is my opinion that mask mandates should not be necessary because all citizens would willingly accept the minor inconvenience and civic obligation, don that small rag of cloth and protect themselves and their neighbors from any infectious disease.
Unfortunately there is a faction that is so self-absorbed, self-indulgent, selfish and uncaring that they insist on their “right” to be unmasked, unvaccinated viral incubators, intent upon infecting their fellows, regardless of the general welfare promoted in our Constitution. I find this attitude unpatriotic, un-American and certainly not compatible with the teachings of Jesus in the New Testament.
I choose to wear a mask in deference to recommendations by educated persons who are more knowledgeable about infectious disease than I am. I choose to avoid those, who because of willful ignorance or just plain cussedness, refuse to do so. And I will no longer patronize establishments or businesses that do not place the safety and health or their employees and customers at the forefront of their business ethic.
This is not a political but a humanitarian statement. Unlike others, I do not insist that my stance is unpolitical and then endorse a fringe far right political group as having encouraged and supported my views. I stand with science and the ideal that American citizens owe the society that supports them an adherence to reality and common sense.
Note: Beau of the Fifth Column on YouTube quoted recently that it is estimated that the United States will lose about 100,000 people every 90 days to COVID-19 (latest estimate 1,500/day). This number can be reduced by half if everyone wore a mask. Would you prefer to help save 50,000 lives or to exercise your imagined “rights” and be complicit in 100,000 deaths every three months?
(Also), my wife needs hydroxychloroquine for her (rheumatoid arthritis) and my horses need Ivermectin for their round worms. Please do not deprive them of their necessary medications! If you are looking for a COVID-19 med, Pfizer, Moderna and (Johnson & Johnson) have a free app for that.
Barry Matthews
Hamlin Township