The Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection was not a spontaneous uprising, but a planned attack spearheaded by Donald Trump in a last ditch effort to overturn his election loss as new evidence showed (recently).
The committee's seventh hearing zeroed in on how Trump's notorious Dec. 19 tweet summoning followers to a "big protest" in Washington on Jan. 6 — "Be there, will be wild" — galvanized-right wing extremists including the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys, whose numbers grew as Trump's message was amplified by right-wing media figures. Trump planned all along to send his followers to the capitol but kept the scheme quiet. "He's just going to call for it unexpectedly," wrote an organizer of the Jan. 6 "Save America" rally in a text.
Stephen Ayres, a Trump follower from Ohio, testified that it was.Trump's tweet that brought him and others to Washington on Jan. 6 and Trump's speech that sent him to break into the Capitol. "He got everybody riled up, told everybody to head on down, so we basically followed his lead." Clearly, Trump's corrupt plot to remain in office ran frighteningly deep. His clarion tweet sent right-wing media and militia leaders into frenzied action formulating schemes to descend on Washington to prevent a peaceful transfer of power. Given the ties between those groups and Trump's close advisers Michael Flynn and Roger Stone, it's unlikely he was ignorant of their dangerous plans. He must be held fully responsible. Despite Trump's claim of a rigged election, the evidence shows he knew better. His lawyers and closest advisors have testified that they warned him repeatedly there was no evidence of voter fraud.
Perhaps the most consequential moment of the hearings came at the end, when Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, revealed that Trump had recently called an unnamed witness to the investigating committee who reported it. Jury tampering is a felony.
A hundred and forty House Republicans voted to object to Biden's selection including Bill Huizenga and Jack Bergman. Without a full accounting of that extraordinary degenerate conduct, no investigation into this horror will be complete.