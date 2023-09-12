Should a community college be responsible to the needs of its community? You would think that that is why we have an elected board of trustees. But what if that board of trustees doesn’t listen to the community, and they and the college president charge ahead with a plan that will burden it with yet more empty buildings and take away a community resource that is otherwise unavailable?
Recently, the (Daily News) reported that, at the Aug. 21 meeting of the West Shore Community College Board of Trustees, the president of the college, Scott Ward, announced the college’s priorities for capital outlays in the coming year: 1) student housing, 2) a training pad for CDL instruction, and 3) the college pool. Ward’s mention of the pool apparently did not just mean to renovate the pool but that his mentioning it “could mean finding an alternative use.”
Wait. What? What else do you do with a swimming pool… besides swim in it? And college housing… for who? This is not the first time that Mr. Ward has mentioned his intentions to “find an alternative use” of the pool. According to four employees, at last year’s annual college “Fall Kick-off,” Mr. Ward said he had plans to convert the pool to pickleball courts, that the pool would be filled in with cement, and that he had been in conversations with Ludington High School about the pool’s closure.
In the 11 months since then, Friends of the WSCC Pool have been attending the college board meetings and expressing our concern about what such a closure would mean to its current clientele and to the larger communities of the college’s service areas. Our statements during the public comment periods have apparently fallen on deaf ears. I write this letter to share our concerns more publicly, so that the broader communities who fund the college can decide if this is what they want to happen with such an important resource.
Keeping the pool, renovating it, and improving its programming would be an invaluable resource for all of us. The college’s service areas are in desperate need of swimming lessons and water safety courses; Oceana, Newaygo and Lake counties don’t have any public pools, but they have plenty of lakes and rivers. We all know the tragedy of drownings in our part of Lake Michigan, of the teenagers who get swept out by the strong currents and can’t get back. The statistics on the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) website are pretty grim.
Without any responsible programming, current pool users are there for exercise, lap swimming, water aerobics, or the necessary physical therapy that just, in general, accompanies the aging process. Even without any programs, just a pool and a lifeguard can prolong lives and create more healthy and happy lifestyles. Indeed, one is hard pressed to find a better way to fulfill the college’s mission than renovating the pool and upgrading its programs, which will certainly “make the community a better place to learn, live and prosper.”
Mr. Ward’s push to have student housing as the top priority is one that he admits is not likely to be funded by the state. “The state, in the last year, has come really close” with supporting legislation, he says. And yet where is the need for student housing? Most of the students live at home. Why would they pay for it? Why is Mr. Ward in such a hurry? If the state has come so close, why not continue to lobby and push for its passage? I taught at residential colleges and universities for 25 years before my retirement. A college never builds until there is a need for the building. Our college is not a residential college, nor should it try to be one. Believe me, it only brings a host of very difficult issues that this college is profoundly ill-equipped to solve. The students who commute from the outer counties can barely make the commute, much less afford the luxury of quitting their jobs, and paying an extra rent. And don’t even think about international students being lured to rural Scottville for the winters on repurposed farmland.
In brief, the president’s plan is ill-conceived, should wait for proper funding, and the community should certainly not sacrifice a life-saving resource for buildings that will sit mostly empty long past the president’s retirement and the board being voted out of office.
Dan Connolly
Ludington