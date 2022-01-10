One of the more important aspects of a good education, and the sign of a thoughtful person, is the ability to understand nuance. This ability helps one steer clear of arguments that may seem obvious and straightforward at face value, but upon closer inspection, don’t stand up to the facts.
Looking for nuance takes effort.
When I hear or read someone who is a well-educated syndicated columnist ignoring nuance while manipulating facts to make an argument, the person’s entire argument is discredited. This is a typical political ploy where politicians count on their constituents only hearing what they want, not investigating further to understand the grey areas of a statement and the many layers of nuance.
A recent columnist used the same ploy while bemoaning the supposed parallel arguments of loss of faith in our elections, declaring that the loss of faith by Republicans in the integrity of the 2020 election was somehow equal to the loss of faith Democrats had in the integrity of the 2016 election. Therefore Republicans are correct to be concerned about election legitimacy, and Democrats are whiners. This columnist cited two polls three years apart, in which each poll used the phrase “legitimately elected.”
And here is where we have our nuance.
Less than two weeks before Americans went to the polls in 2016, James Comey head of the FBI, released a statement saying Hilary Clinton’s emails exchanged on a private server were again being investigated. Undeniably, this once again cast a dim light on Ms. Clinton just days before the election, and while the investigation proved the emails were not important, the damage was done.
Also, foreign operators inserted misleading and false narratives about her candidacy into social media sites like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter in a greater quantity than they did of her opponent. People unable to understand nuance took these narratives at face value, as did many voters. Mark Zuckerberg is only one of several internet CEOs who have appeared before Congressional committees vowing to do better, to weed out false statements before future elections. Unfortunately, troll farms in Eastern Europe are abundant, active and ever-present. This is still a problem.
These are two reasons why some Democrats question the legitimacy of the 2016 election.
Beginning in early 2020 the former president began laying the groundwork for distrust claiming months in the future, if he lost the election it would have been due to a “rigged election” because of cheating somehow. Rather than develop policies good for the majority of Americans, rather than create a campaign built on issues and ideas with problem solving plans, he spent the summer seeding skepticism and divisiveness, elevating force and violence as possible solutions.
His claims of future fraud are why some Republican voters question the legitimacy of the 2020 election.
This columnist further ignored nuance, hoping his readers wouldn’t remember the reason Democrats didn’t agree with the legitimacy of George W. Bush as President was because of the debacle of the voting process in Florida in 2000. That was the election of the “hanging chads”, when rather than let the election officials finish the tedious job of looking at every questionable ballot, the Supreme Court declared an end to the counting and Bush the winner. This in spite of Al Gore getting the majority of votes nationwide and only losing the Electoral College by one vote due to the Florida decision.
The strategies used by this columnist all smack of what a former friend called a “sin of omission,” where if you don’t tell the whole story to those who don’t understand nuance, you’re not really lying. While I appreciate it when you tell me I look great when I know I don’t, I have little tolerance for deceit, deception and lying. A “sin of omission” is just the same.
Beware politicians and columnists who ignore nuance and make sweeping allegations without facts, who deliberately try to deceive you by committing sins of omission. Beware politicians who ignore facts only for self-serving gains. The very job of a politician is to be a public servant; to develop policy ideas, to serve the public, their constituents, not themselves.
Are you concerned about election integrity? There’s no better way to put your fears at rest than to become part of the process. Contact your county or township clerk and get a job as an election official. We need your help on election day. It’s a very American thing to do.
Deb Del Zoppo
Pere Marquette Township