I am responding to a quote attributed to Erik Gordon, an assistant professor at the University of Michigan Ross School of Business, regarding the merger between Spectrum Health and Beaumont hospitals (“What does Beaumont-Spectrum merger mean for Michigan consumers?”), printed in the Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 edition of the Ludington Daily News.
He states that “for the most part, patients won’t notice a difference.” Hmmm, not sure I can go along with that. He goes on to say what people will notice, and he’s right about this; i.e., the time it takes to be checked in, the room, the food, whether the patient is treated like a person or just a medical chart.
What grabbed my attention, however, was the following statements: “That’s all people know or notice. They aren’t in a position to actually judge the quality of care, so they use simple cues.” Really?! Hold the phone! I can’t speak for all, but I can speak for some of us who do know a thing or two about quality of care, and frankly, I was appalled that he would make such a statement.
I worked in home health care for several years, and I worked for a wonderful doctor for several months where quality of care was the holy grail, so to speak. And I can tell you that I notice a big difference in the quality of care given now compared to that several years ago. (Suffice it to say I have found it not measuring up to the standards it once was held at.)
To sum this up, I would ask Mr. Gordon to not make broad judgments that have no merit. Some of us are very capable of judging the quality of care, and we don’t like it being intimated that we are not.
Fran Holcombe
Free Soil