After reading the article, “Many languages, one classroom: Supporting children in superdiverse settings,'' I became aware of the many struggles that come with teaching in diverse classrooms. It is difficult for teachers to support and teach superdiverse children in the classroom. The issue of concern is communication between parents and teachers that can affect children's success and progress in the classroom. Since many parents do not speak English as their main language it is difficult for teachers to communicate with them about their child's progress in the classroom, homework assignments and important events.
I am choosing to speak out about this issue because I am a teacher in early childhood education. I teach in a community that has diverse language, so I know first hand the struggle that comes with teaching these children and also communicating with these children's parents. As a teacher my goal for the children in my classroom is to be successful. Children need both parent and teacher involvement to help them be successful, and communication is a huge part of that. We need parent involvement in the classroom, and to do that we need to find ways to communicate with diverse parents. Research shows that when parents are involved in their children's education regardless of background and income, the children have better social skills, better behavior at school and better success in the classroom.
My call to action is to get more parent involvement. To do this we need to find resources to use to communicate with these diverse parents. If there is no action taken, children's success in the classroom will decrease due to the lack of parent involvement. If action is taken, parents will likely become more involved in their children's education, making their children's success in the classroom much higher.
Many parents do not speak English as their main language. The issue with this is that parents are becoming less involved in their children's education due to lack of communication because of differences in language. It is important to have parent involvement to create success in children's learning. We need help communicating with these diverse parents and getting their involvement in their children's education.
Kaitlyn Knoll
Ferris State University student from Scottville