As a small town, Ludington offers appealing benefits of clean air, little traffic (except perhaps in the summer months), lower crime rates and a slower pace than a larger city. To boost the economy, and to draw more people to the community, small towns are investing in community recreation centers, where young and old alike can enjoy healthy and fun activities.
There are several reasons why an inter-generational community center would be beneficial here in Ludington.
(It) promotes exercise, health and well-being: A community center can provide a convenient and affordable place for people to work out and focus on fitness goals. Promoting walking clubs, fitness classes, open gym activities, tailored to various age groups, provides a positive atmosphere for heath and wellness, sometimes reducing reliance on healthcare and social services.
(It) provides a space for youth: A community center could keep our youth occupied and promote good health and strong relationships through sports and recreational activities. The center could be beneficial to working parents who need a safe place for their children after school. After-school programs can also provide kids with homework and tutoring help, music classes, art classes and a healthy, social outlet.
(It) provides a space for seniors: The number of seniors in Ludington is (more than) 25% of its population. The senior center now has a limited space to accommodate the needed opportunities to keep its seniors active. By utilizing the community center, seniors could take advantage of exercise equipment, gym space for walking and fitness classes, special activity rooms and conference rooms, and perhaps even a green space for recreational activities and outdoor games. These spaces would be used more by the seniors during the hours that residents are normally working and children are in school.
(It) helps the local economy: A community center can provide jobs and many opportunities to make money through sports tournaments and conventions. These events can bring money to local restaurants, hotels and shops in Ludington. A community center can draw new people to our city, it can boost property values and resale values of our homes and thus generate increased tax revenues.
(It) promotes community involvement: Having multi-purpose spaces where people of the community can gather for large-group events and can participate in services to benefit health and well-being can help people to meet new friends and develop a connection with their town.
A community center would be a thriving hub, where people of all ages in Ludington can grow in opportunities to be healthier, safer and involved in the community and each other.
Barb Iteen
Ludington