Michigan voters beware! The Secure MI Vote petition is a deliberate deception.
The petition, that is being aggressively circulated, is not about election security. Michigan already has secure elections; Republicans just didn’t like the results in 2020. In fact, Michigan’s elections are among the most secure in the country. In Michigan elections all paper ballots after they are tallied are stored securely for future reference.
Furthermore, the absentee ballot process in Michigan, that would be changed in this petition, has already been scrutinized and shown to be secure. Absentee ballots also made it easier to vote, particularly during COVID, as evidenced by the historic number of votes cast in the 2020 elections. Republicans reject the outcome of 2020 elections. They think they have a much better chance of winning future elections by suppressing the vote. A larger voter turnout, even though that is the goal in a democracy, has not been in their favor.
The real motivation behind Secure MI Vote is vigorously denied. Even the petition drive itself is deceptive. A petition drive implies that the issue will be put on the ballot if enough signatures are collected. That assumption is not correct with this petition. Republicans are using with their petition an obscure legal loophole to bypass the ballot box, as well as the certain veto of Gov. (Gretchen) Whitmer, to send the petition directly to the Republican controlled legislature where it will become law, even though less than 4% of Michigan voters are required to sign the petition.
The so-called Secure MI Vote petition campaign is well financed as evidenced by the number of paid petition circulators being used. Paid petition circulators, motivated by a pay per signature rate, will say anything to get your signature. Decline to sign the Secure MI Vote petition no matter what the circulators say. The Secure MI Vote petition is a deceptive effort to suppress the vote, to rig the vote and to undermine the democratic process.
Brenda Reeber
Ludington