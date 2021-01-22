Is Congress worth the money? I don't think so. Here's why:
Congress works four days a week. Congress has a two week vacation in July and another two weeks in December. So Congress is in session only 48 weeks per year. Congress has only 192 working days per year. (Each member's) pay is $175,000 per year or $910 a day plus other perks which I do not know.
They don't give us (much) for that… If you don't believe me, ask your representative to put it in black and white, in other words, on paper.
If you feel they are worth their pay, please provide the proof on paper. I am almost 92 and don't believe in all of this electronic stuff. True it is fast, but not always accurate and can be changed at a moment's notice.
Matt Mauer
Scottville