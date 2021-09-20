“Rock bottom became the solid foundation on which I rebuilt my life.” -.J.K. Rolling
Hi I am Ashley, and I am 33 years old. I live in Ludington. I was born and raised in a small town in Kalamazoo. There’s a stereotype in addicts that there’s been some sort of childhood abuse or trauma that paves the way for addiction. That is not my story. I had a close-to-perfect childhood. My parents have been together for 36 years and counting. They always made an effort to be home when my two brothers and I were home. We may not have always had everything we wanted, but we always had everything we needed. When I was a kid, my dream was to have a family of my own and to go to school for nursing. I was always very independent and mature for my age. When I was 11, I was babysitting neighborhood kids.
When I was 15 I started experimenting with drugs and alcohol. It was more of a social thing and being rebellious. It wasn’t until I was 21 that my doctor prescribed Norco for my carpal tunnel. I liked the way they made me feel because they gave me energy. I never understood why people were addicted to opiates and why they couldn’t just stop. I started taking more than I was prescribed and buying them off the streets. I was even going to the ER and lying about pain just to get by so I wouldn’t start going through withdrawals from the opiates.
In April 2011, I found out I was pregnant and got clean and sober. I was so happy. I loved kids and always wanted a family of my own. When I was 26 weeks pregnant, (I) woke up in severe pain. I went into preterm labor and my baby boy was stillborn. I was lost. I have never felt pain in that way. As my life started to spiral out of control again, I found out I was pregnant again. I brought a beautiful baby boy into the world. Just after having my son, I was going through a lot of emotions with postpartum. I was also still grieving the loss of a baby. I picked up right where I left off but it only got worse.
I started using heroin. It was such a euphoric rush that I couldn’t get enough of it. In a matter of three months, I lost my son, got two misdemeanors and a felony charge. I had never been in trouble with the law before. I became homeless and living a life of chaos. I overdosed two times. I didn’t want to live anymore. No one trusted me or wanted me around. The only time I would contact anyone was when I needed something. Friends and family would tell me to just quit, but it wasn’t that easy. I was in and out of jail and I was tired. I spent seven months in jail. I made it one year sober just to fall right back to my old ways. I just couldn’t grasp recovery. I wanted it, but still wanted the same friends and the lifestyle. It’s a whole addiction itself.
I started Methadone treatment and managed to get my own place. Life started to get better (but then) I found myself in a toxic, co-dependent, physically and mentally abusive relationship. I started using Ecstasy which led to Methamphetamines. The relationship I was in was just getting worse. I found out I was being evicted from my apartment and my life again was chaos. I was done. I had four kids who didn’t have their mom. I would constantly have the police at my house doing a welfare check to make sure I was alive.
I became homeless again in November 2019. I was really tired of living this life. I asked my councilor from the Methadone program to help me get into treatment. I didn’t want to live anymore. I was suicidal so I checked myself into a co-occuring unit of the hospital for mental health and substance abuse. Jan. 15, 2020, was the last time I used. I was there for one week and then I went to Sacred Heart Rehab in Richmond for in-patient treatment. Eventually I decided I was going to get off of Methadone and move to Ludington. It was the best decision I have ever made!
I (with) started Connexion Point in March 2020, and I am the happiest I have been in a long time. Today I have structure and healthy boundaries in my life. I work full-time as a cook and I love my job. Everything that once was a dream in addiction is now reality. I finally have peace in my soul. I am in a healthy and sober relationship. I see my four beautiful kids today. Thank you to my Mom and Dad for putting up with me and standing by me when no one else did. You were there when no one else was. Today I have a great relationship with my parents. They mean the world to me and I am very blessed they didn’t turn their back on me. I love you Mom and Dad.
Today my goal is to get certified as a recovery coach and help people who are struggling like I was. If you are struggling today, help is a phone call away. Connexion Point definitely played a huge role in helping me get on the right track and they can help you, too.
My life may not always be rainbows and butterflies, but I promise my worst day being sober is still way better than my best day in addiction.
Please help me celebrate my recovery at the Recovery Awareness Walk this Saturday at 10 a.m. at Rotary Park!
Ashley Sears
Ludington