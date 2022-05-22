Democracy versus autocracy seems to be a rhetorical question. Who would choose autocracy unless they didn’t realize what they would be choosing?
By choosing to support Trump, or to vote for one of the candidates he endorses, most would not realize they are making that choice. I bet that even those who wear the MAGA caps don’t get it. They just like the guy who seems to be against whatever they’re against. They like his swagger. They like a guy who won’t back down. They like a fighter who doesn’t quit, even when he’s down for the count.
Instead, Trump cries foul when he loses, and he continues to, even when not a single court has found that his claims of election fraud have any basis. In a constitutional democracy there is respect for the outcome of an election, even when you don’t agree with the outcome. In an autocracy, the outcome of an election is predetermined. Trump and his cohorts won’t admit they lost the 2020 election, but also want to guarantee they won’t lose again. They want to make sure that those citizens who voted for Democrats will find it harder to vote. It’s called voter suppression. In a democracy, encouraging everyone to vote is the way to strengthen the outcome. Suppressing the vote is anti-democratic. It’s a way of sanitizing the vote to assure the outcome.
Some Republicans have become blinded by the quest for power and lost sight of the potential loss of democracy. They fear that being white is no longer as privileged as they think it should be. In fact, they listen to Tucker Carlson’s replacement theory to justify the means to the end.
It is just plain anti-democratic to violently protest the results of an election, as was done on Jan. 6, 2021. It is likewise anti-democratic to denounce the Congressional investigation of Jan. 6. It is also anti-democratic to defy subpoenas issued by the Department of Justice to testify in the Jan. 6 investigation.
According to Wikipedia, "Autocracy is a system of government in which absolute power over a state is concentrated in the hands of one person, whose decisions are subject neither to external legal restraints nor to regularized mechanisms of popular control."
If Trump regained control of the government again, make no mistake there would be autocracy. In an autocracy, those who challenge the dictator can wind up in prison without a fair trial — or worse, poisoned, which is Putin’s method for dealing with an opponent. Trump claims Putin is "brilliant." What exactly does he mean by that? That is also a rhetorical question. Who would characterize Putin as brilliant but someone who believes that autocracy is better than democracy?
The choice for democracy versus autocracy is ours to make as we head toward the 2022 midterm elections. We still have the right to vote. We all need to exercise that right lest we lose it. Real Republicans need to sort out when they vote who are the Trumpers on the Republican ballot and refrain from voting for them. Just because those candidates claim to be Republican doesn’t mean they are.
Real Republicans can and should disagree vigorously about political ideology. Political parties of different persuasions strengthen democracy. But in an autocracy there is only one political view allowed. Is that what we want? The choice in November won't be democracy versus autocracy, per se, but make no mistake that is what it will be. That is not rhetorical, that's a valid concern.
Brenda Reeber
Ludington