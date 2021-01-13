Happy New Year!
But having said that I want to make a statement regarding the events on Wednesday, Jan, 6.
I strongly condemn those people who turned into a mob and breached the Capitol after what was supposed to be a peaceful protest. Those who broke the law should be held accountable. Our hearts go out to the families of those who were unnecessarily harmed.
The president has stated that there shall be a peaceful transfer of power and the 2020 elections are over.
It is time for the Republicans to rest, regroup and focus on defeating the Democrats in 2022!
Susan Boes, Ludington
Chair of the Mason County Republicans