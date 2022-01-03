For what a man shall sow, also shall he reap. — Galatians 6:8
We are all sick and tired of the COVID-19 pandemic and its endless variants. Our health workers, though, are bearing the brunt of this bedlam as COVID patient numbers push that vital vocation to the edge. Disturbing trends of anti-science, anti-medical establishment and political cultism are placing way too many under constant duress.
The ongoing COVID pandemic, beginning and thriving during the Trump Administration’s waning days, persists today despite us having the keys to its defeat. The logical and straightforward approach was to nip it in the bud by mustering against it everything we have. Tools like social distancing, proper mask-wearing and vaccinations are all medically tried and true weaponry. Still, anti-progressive politicians allowed other factors such as pride, bravado and the stock market to get in the way of firm action. Encouraged by media personalities, some called the virus a hoax; others were led to demonizing medical experts or were convinced of their superior immunity.
Wearing masks and needle sticks are on no one’s list of favorite activities. There is, however, frequent fear and dread about the thorny ordeal and suffocating filters. The media richly deserves blame for our country’s vaccination-masking skeptics. While rational people should, by now, be suspicious of motives, websites like Facebook and YouTube bear the responsibility of allowing murderous misinformation to persist on their platforms. Additional public disservice also abounds from supposedly trusted traditional sources! There has to be a more compelling approach to do the patriotic thing without showing an evening network news segment featuring people getting stuck in their arm with that intimidating needle. These visuals are on endless repeat during the show’s narrative. Folks typically look away rather than watch the nurse’s necessary action. Nonetheless, these recurring video clips firmly embed fear of those scary injections in our minds.
As a result, it becomes futile to attempt begging, bullying or bribing the terrorized into getting vaccinated after fright-flight mode kicks in. The lame excuses for avoidance follow next, ranging from refusal to acknowledge the virus’s inherent danger, to blind faith in natural immunity alone or a plan to ingest livestock dewormer if infected. These lines of thinking all seem quite reasonable from within the anti-vaxxer news bubble.
Let us agree the Constitution provides us the freedom to engage in reckless behavior as a pursuit of happiness. If climbing the frigid and air challenged Mount Everest, driving a motorcycle without a helmet and if riding on or running with the bulls is your thing, the government should say, “Have at it.” This becomes a problem, though, when those personal choices are hazardous or even detrimental to the lives of others. Should jeopardizing public health as a non-symptomatic carrier or forcing up insurance costs for everyone else be deemed sacrosanct? Exhaustion and burnout of our already stressed medical personnel threaten the entire health system as more emergencies are needlessly piled on their plates. We all pay an inflationary economic penalty when illogical behavior regularly stokes pandemic fires, foolishly prolonging our situation. About nine out of 10 hospitalized COVID patients in intensive care units are unvaccinated and require costly oxygen or ventilators. Attempting to save the unvaccinated using Regeneron is more than one hundred times more expensive per dose than the mere $20 for the vaccine. AeroMed flights cost many thousands of dollars to rush patients to advanced treatment locations. The inevitable financial fallout ultimately inflates private insurance costs and Medicaid-Medicare expenditures.
Swiftly ending this pandemic requires not only getting our county, but the entire world vaccinated. Government vaccine mandates are needed to put this plague down for good. Since a sizeable bloc of our nation lacks the political insight to make directives effective, consider an alternative. Many anti-vaxxers harbor a deep-seated hatred for socialism. For those who choose to “go all-in” on their natural immunity or huckster concoctions from the internet, how about suggesting we shrink away the social safety net?
Stricken patients who choose to forego the vaccinations would be assessed suitably higher co-pays for COVID-related critical care. The insurance premiums of the voluntarily unvaccinated must accordingly increase to cover their risky lifestyle. Ultimately, the financial burden of carrying unvaccinated patients on the backs of the properly vaccinated would end. If free vaccination is voluntarily avoided, Medicare and Medicaid coverage would be limited for subsequent treatment. Most appropriately, this “tough love” compromise is inarguably fair and in perfect alignment with conservative values.
David Chye
Hesperia