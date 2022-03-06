Putin is not Russia. Russia is not Putin. It is clear that Putin is psychotic.
It is too late for sanctions, and a military response is not the answer. All efforts of the world must be directed toward the Russian people and rational government leaders in Russia. They are the only means to stop an evil dictator who has lost his mind. He can only be stopped from within by the people he governs. They must be convinced to rebel, resist, assassinate or declare him insane to be institutionalized.
I believe the Russian people are waiting for leadership that will make this happen. That is the only way we can guarantee our freedom and the freedom of the world to endure.
Al Laaksonen
Ludington