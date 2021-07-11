As our society waged a historic effort to fight the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, it is time we must bring that same collective resolve to fight the climate crisis. While carbon emissions and our oceans are rising, so must our movement for a healthy environment and safe climate for the future.
The City of Montague has joined (more than) 1,900 other governmental units in declaring a climate emergency and pledging to work to decrease their carbon footprint. These governmental units range from entire nations to small communities all around the world.
It is time that all governmental units in West Michigan take the simple first step of acknowledging that a climate emergency exists and pledging to work towards reducing (carbon dioxide) emissions throughout our county.
The effects of climate change will be felt by farmers and lakeside residents the most, but everyone will be impacted.
If there ever was an emergency, climate change is it. We must take action.
If not now, when?
John E. Adams
New Era