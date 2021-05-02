The Democrats are pushing to establish an independent commission to investigate the causes of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection that have met with strong resistance this week from the Republicans. The reason being they know it’s all to come back on Trump. Speaker of the House (Nancy) Pelosi conceded the compromise had been necessary. If she fails to gain bipartisan support she could, instead, broaden the scope of current Congressional investigations of law enforcement lapses on Jan 6, or appoint a select committee of Democratic House members. We must get Trump. He’s a criminal.
Roger Barham
Hamlin Township