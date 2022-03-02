I’m writing in regard to the siren at Copeyon Park, and the (Ludington City) Council’s continued failure to get rid of it. It seems this nuisance serves no functional purpose, beyond “nostalgia” and certain council members “like it.” Complaints before were met with, “They’ll get used to it,” which is disgraceful and shows no support for the community they are meant to serve.
Now, the siren is inflicting real harm on a member of this city, a veteran who truly served his country and continues to pay for it in the mental anguish that is post-traumatic stress disorder. The fact that these council members choose their selfish desires over reducing his suffering is shameful and an embarrassment to Ludington. But after reading the article, I don’t know if they are even capable of feeling that shame, let alone expect them to do the right thing. Perhaps it’s time for a change in who makes these decisions for our city…
Thank you for hearing me out on this issue, I was so enraged and disheartened that I had to express it and hope to speak with some of the members about their decision. Keep up the good work, (the Daily News) is well-crafted and balanced, something rare to see these days.
Eric Burns
Ludington