I am writing in response to the Readers’ Forum letter titled, “Opposes proposed restrictions on gun ownership” published July 13.
The writer first presents his distorted interpretation of President Biden’s plan to end gun violence by stating “…Joe Biden stressed many times that he was not in favor of private ownership of firearms …” and then proceeds to use unsubstantiated claims to support his seemingly false premise.
I would expect a person who has served our county as sheriff to complete some minimal due diligence by reviewing and factchecking his statements and vet claims before citing them as evidence. While Biden’s plan proposes to ban the manufacture and sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, I can find nothing in the plan or in any of his public statements that the president is “not in favor of private ownership of firearms” as the writer wants us to believe.
The Biden Plan to End our Gun Violence Epidemic is available here: https://joebiden.com/gunsafety/. Readers can compare the actual plan to the characterizations (buyback schemes) and falsehood (end gun shows) shared by the writer.
The writer tells us that gun ownership stops crime. This is a common belief, and there is some weak evidence that guns help, but the greater and higher quality research show more guns are linked to more crimes. An excellent review of the research is here: https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/more-guns-do-not-stop-more-crimes-evidence-shows/
The writer ends his diatribe by telling us a story he heard “about 40, maybe 50, years ago and again a few weeks ago.” It is a good “story” about Japan’s Admiral Isoroku Yamamoto being deterred from invading the U.S. mainland by a fear of American citizens with guns in their closets. But the story with its various quotes is unsubstantiated and almost certainly untrue. It has been repeated thousands of times by gun rights advocates in various internet postings and now by our ex-sheriff in the LDN. One fact-check source the writer could have used is here: https://www.factcheck.org/2009/05/misquoting-yamamoto/.
Dan Petterson
Hamlin Township