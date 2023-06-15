I want to congratulate Vincent Greiner and James Riffle for being re-elected to their seats on the West Shore ESD board.
I ran to be elected to the West Shore ESD Board. Nowhere in the bylaws to run for West Shore ESD Board does it state that one needs to have board experience prior to running for a seat on the West Shore ESD Board. Yet when it came down to who LASD school board was going to go with as their choice for who to elect to the board, they went with the incumbents due to board experience.
So, I ask myself out of seven trustees on the LASD board who with at least six have had many years of school board experience, why did not a single LASD school board member choose to nominate themselves to serve on the West Shore ESD Board? Only I ran and yet the LASD school board members were not brave enough to run for a seat on the West Shore ESD Board.
Out of seven members on the board at West Shore ESD there is currently two members from Hart Public Schools (one of which serves currently on the Hart Public School Board), two members from (Mason County Eastern), two members from (Mason County Central), and one member from Baldwin. No members from Gateway to Success Academy, Walkerville, Shelby, Pentwater, and Ludington Area School District sit on the ESD Board.
I listened to LASD deliver their unanimous resolution that voted on May 15 to keep the LASD school board from having a seat at the ESD board’s table.
I sat at the ESD board election behind Scott Foster who delivered LASD school board’s vote which all members of LASD school board agreed on prior to June 5’s election. LASD school board chose: Vince Greiner and Jim Riffle, who do not represent LASD.
The LASD board said they went with those that have more board experience with is (completely wrong) because if they wanted someone on the ESD Boards with board experience, then any one of the current seven members of the LASD school board could have submitted themselves into the process to be on the ballot to fulfill that qualification. Remember Hart Public Schools has a current school board member serving on their school board as well as serving on the ESD board. If any one of the LASD members wanted to serve on the ESD board, they could have run and at least had a chance to have been elected to the ESD board.
I hope they get their story straight come next time one of the LASD school board members comes up for re-election on why they didn’t follow through and run for the ESD Board themselves.
Jason L. Wolven
Ludington
Editor’s Note: Members of the West Shore Educational School District Board of Education must either collect signatures or pay a filing fee with the Mason County Clerk to run for office, according to Jason Jeffrey, West Shore ESD superintendent. Board members are then selected by a delegate of each of the ESD’s constituent school boards, not by the general public. By law, there cannot be more than two people that reside in the same school district on the ESD’s board, and only three of the seven ESD board members can also serve on their local school district board. Jeffrey stated that the board is meant to work on a regional basis and although a board member may reside in a certain district, they do not represent a particular district. Greiner has served on the ESD board since 2003, and Riffle has served on the board since 2022.